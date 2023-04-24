SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Searchers use drones to look for missing Texas boy

Searchers resumed looking for a 6-year-old boy in Everman, Texas, who was reported missing last month. (Source: WFAA/CNN)
By WFAA staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERMAN, Texas (WFAA) - Searchers in Texas are again looking for a missing 6-year-old boy in Everman, located in the north-central part of the state, over the weekend.

They used drones to look overhead and searched on the ground after examining new information in the boy’s disappearance.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez went missing last month, and family members say they haven’t seen the child since last November.

Authorities presume Noel is dead and are looking for his mother and stepfather.

Both flew to India with six other children days before news of noel’s disappearance became public.

Saturday’s search in Everman started in the morning with a new group of people than previously.

“We don’t have the resources that they have,” said Chief Craig Spencer of Everman Police Department

Spencer said Texas Search and Rescue, or TEXSAR, joined the search Saturday.

Spencer’s team paused their searches for about a week to analyze and collect more data while also reducing the area of the search for Noel.

“Rather than casting a big, fish net and missing a bunch, we wanted to make sure that we’re very targeted with our searches,” he said.

That’s where TEXSAR comes into the picture.

Because of the greenery, TEXSAR’s drones and the equipment’s heat-detecting tools are needed to help provide a different view.

“Some of the search area is very thick and heavy with brush and mesquite,” Spencer said. “That often times makes it pretty difficult for the searchers on the ground to really get deep in there and take a look.”

TEXSAR also brought human remains detection canines as well as boats.

“We want to make sure that our crews are well-rested,” Spencer said. “We want to make sure we’re not missing anything because in a case like this where there’s already a significant lack of physical evidence, we just can’t afford to miss anything on it.”

Spencer said investigators are done searching for the weekend, and even if they haven’t found Noel yet, these new volunteers and this new equipment will continue to be helpful moving forward.

“Today’s going to be a win for us regardless of what comes out of this because even if we don’t locate any evidence supporting the location of Noel, obviously we are going to know where he’s not, and it’s going to lead our investigation in a different path going forward,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation

Latest News

Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends remember woman killed in rock attack
Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and...
Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, assaulted during delivery
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Alabama mass shooting victim talks about being shot