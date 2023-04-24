Sheriff: Eutawville man out on bond facing new charges

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a pair of new charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a Eutawville home.

Devon Jamison, 38, is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking cocaine, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

The new charges stem from an incident on Wednesday when deputies followed up on a previous domestic violence case at a Marvin Road home, Walker said. When deputies approached the home, they saw a man holding a container with a white substance in it approaching a vehicle and said he suddenly returned to the home when he spotted them.

Deputies say the operator of the vehicle told them she was there to buy cocaine.

The agency’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant and found an M-16 made to fire as a semi-automatic, clear bags containing 80 grams of cocaine, and a grocery bag that contained cash, Walker said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel complained about the court system’s bond policies.

“There was an episode of ‘Oprah’ where she points at audience members enthusiastically one by one, and states, ‘You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!,’” Ravenell said. “To paraphrase that, it’s ‘You get a bond, you get a bond! Everybody - no matter how violent gets a bond.’ This subject was out on bond for weapons violations. And now he’s arrested again on guess what charges?”

Walker said Jamison was arrested without incident.

