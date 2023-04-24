SC Lottery
Ty Good named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week

College of Charleston senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the...
College of Charleston senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week for a second time this season after a one-hit performance Friday night against Western Carolina.(Live 5)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week for a second time this season after a one-hit performance Friday night against Western Carolina.

Good tossed a season-high seven innings allowing just a fifth-inning single and walked one while striking out eight and didn’t allow a baserunner past first. Good picked up his fifth win of the season and has won each of his last three decisions pitching into the seventh in all three.

Monday’s accolade is the second of the season for Good and third of his Charleston career. Good won the award with a 5-innning shutout performance against nationally-ranked Virginia Tech on Opening Night this season as well as April 25, 2022 behind a career-best 11 strikeouts against Elon.

Monday’s award is the fourth of the season for Charleston - Ty Good (Feb. 20 & April 24), Joseph Mershon (March 6) and Luke Wood (April 17) - and second-straight week a Cougar has been recognized by the CAA.

Good’s eight-strikeout performance moves him within eight of Bailey Ober’s 254 career punchouts, ranking third all-time in program history.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

