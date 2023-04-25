1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to the 1000 West Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for reported gunshots.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers arrived to find a man with fatal gunshot wounds and a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolfsen said investigators believe the shooting is related to an earlier shooting at the apartment complex.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

