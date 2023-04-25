SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartments

The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that...
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that left one person dead and another injured.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to the 1000 West Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for reported gunshots.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers arrived to find a man with fatal gunshot wounds and a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolfsen said investigators believe the shooting is related to an earlier shooting at the apartment complex.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release
The city of Charleston is taking steps to prevent car deliveries on Savannah Highway from...
City of Charleston looks to crack down on car carrier parking
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Police searching for missing North Charleston teenager
Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berekeley...
Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods