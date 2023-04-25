Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man has been arrested after a body was found in the woods in Moncks Corner.

Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office states.

Deputies responded on Sunday to Vantage Lane in the Moncks Corner area after a man was found dead in a wooded area.

The Berkeley County coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Vondrico Miller.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Carli Drayton said investigators conducted two search warrants, one in Foxbank Plantation and another on Black Tom Road, in relation to the discovery.

“After the conclusion of the search warrants, detectives were able to locate and arrest Vasconcellos,” Drayton said.

Vasconcellos was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.