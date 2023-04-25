SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. deputies searching for 2 missing girls

Lucy Mariela Amaya-Romero, 11, and Luzcristal Romero, 14, were last seen near Falcon Road in...
Lucy Mariela Amaya-Romero, 11, and Luzcristal Romero, 14, were last seen near Falcon Road in North Charleston around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing girls who were last seen Monday morning.

Lucy Mariela Amaya-Romero, 11, and Luzcristal Romero, 14, were last seen near Falcon Road in North Charleston around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Lucy is 5-foot-2 and weighs 110 pounds, and Luzcristal is 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says

Latest News

Liberty Hill Academy school nurse Lauren Sailor is helping the students at her academy to...
Classroom Champions: Nurse wants to help students manage emotions with LEGO kit
Marie Harris, a grandmother in Ravenel, says she learned on Dec. 19 that she had been...
‘Get your act together’: Ravenel woman fights back after feds declare her dead
Summerville Police say a man is behind bars after officers found a pipe bomb in his home.
Police: Man arrested after pipe bomb, homemade firearm found in Summerville home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Get your act together’: Ravenel woman fights back after feds declare her dead