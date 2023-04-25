Charleston Co. deputies searching for 2 missing girls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing girls who were last seen Monday morning.

Lucy Mariela Amaya-Romero, 11, and Luzcristal Romero, 14, were last seen near Falcon Road in North Charleston around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Lucy is 5-foot-2 and weighs 110 pounds, and Luzcristal is 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

