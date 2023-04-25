SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. School Board highlights superintendent search, EL curriculum

Charleston Co. School Board meeting highlights
The Charleston County School Board meeting had a lot on the agenda including curriculum controversy and the search for superintendent.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board meeting had a lot on the agenda including curriculum controversy and the search for superintendent.

The firm that is in charge of finding the next Charleston County School District superintendent laid out what exactly it is they’re looking for on Monday.

Over four days of meetings and 930 survey responses, search firm associates say teachers, parents and students alike want someone who understands the diversity of the district, has proven success closing achievement gaps and has experience with a similarly sized district.

“And you’re going to see, all of these responses came up multiple times,” Dr. Kevin Castner with BWP & Associates says. The firm also presented a holistic superintendent profile to the board.

Board members also heard about an engagement session about EL curriculum – lesson plans that have sparked disagreements about their controversial content.

“Why are we continuing to insist on a curriculum that has opened the door for perverse subjects and highly controversial things that you don’t even want to talk about in the public forum and that’s why we keep bringing it up,” board member Leah Whatley says.

The district reports that 129 people attended the 12 sessions. They say the reviews were about split in half in terms of favor, citing that 81 were positive comments, while 90 were concerns. Another 136 comments were classified as suggestions.

Board member Ed Kelley is also threatening to sue the rest of the board unless they reverse his removal from committee leadership roles.  The board voted to remove Kelley after accusations of threatening comments about a trans teacher, that Kelley has since denied.  Kelley says the board went about the punishment the wrong way – in an executive session where he wasn’t present and the agenda wasn’t set properly.

RELATED: Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring

“In keeping with our tradition of undoing FOIA violations, I brought this policy forward to rescind action that was taken during that executive session.  I am happy to share with the board the screen shots that I took at the time that show the timeline as well,” Kelley says.

To watch the latest Charleston County School District meetings, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says

Latest News

Liberty Hill Academy school nurse Lauren Sailor is helping the students at her academy to...
Classroom Champions: Nurse wants to help students manage emotions with LEGO kit
Dorchester District Two Board Member Justin Farnsworth, who heads the district’s budget...
New law allows Dorchester Co. schools to be more flexible with savings
Lucy Mariela Amaya-Romero, 11, and Luzcristal Romero, 14, were last seen near Falcon Road in...
Charleston Co. deputies searching for 2 missing girls
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Nurse wants to help students manage emotions with LEGO kit