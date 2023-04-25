Charleston Co. School Board highlights superintendent search, EL curriculum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board meeting had a lot on the agenda including curriculum controversy and the search for superintendent.

The firm that is in charge of finding the next Charleston County School District superintendent laid out what exactly it is they’re looking for on Monday.

Over four days of meetings and 930 survey responses, search firm associates say teachers, parents and students alike want someone who understands the diversity of the district, has proven success closing achievement gaps and has experience with a similarly sized district.

“And you’re going to see, all of these responses came up multiple times,” Dr. Kevin Castner with BWP & Associates says. The firm also presented a holistic superintendent profile to the board.

Board members also heard about an engagement session about EL curriculum – lesson plans that have sparked disagreements about their controversial content.

“Why are we continuing to insist on a curriculum that has opened the door for perverse subjects and highly controversial things that you don’t even want to talk about in the public forum and that’s why we keep bringing it up,” board member Leah Whatley says.

The district reports that 129 people attended the 12 sessions. They say the reviews were about split in half in terms of favor, citing that 81 were positive comments, while 90 were concerns. Another 136 comments were classified as suggestions.

Board member Ed Kelley is also threatening to sue the rest of the board unless they reverse his removal from committee leadership roles. The board voted to remove Kelley after accusations of threatening comments about a trans teacher, that Kelley has since denied. Kelley says the board went about the punishment the wrong way – in an executive session where he wasn’t present and the agenda wasn’t set properly.

“In keeping with our tradition of undoing FOIA violations, I brought this policy forward to rescind action that was taken during that executive session. I am happy to share with the board the screen shots that I took at the time that show the timeline as well,” Kelley says.

