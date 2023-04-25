City of Charleston looks to crack down on car carrier parking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is taking steps to prevent car deliveries on Savannah Highway from blocking side streets and the highway median.

Officers with the city’s Livability Department delivered letters to dealerships along Savannah Highway last week detailing safety concerns the city has with the car carrier parking and asking dealerships to adjust deliveries to not disrupt Savannah Highway and side streets.

“The police are currently issuing parking citations to the carrier drivers, but the illegal parking is continuing,” A letter from Director of Livability Dan Ricco states. “It is apparent that drivers of these carrier companies are not informing the carrier companies, so the illegal parking is continuing.”

Ricco said the parking was contributing to a public nuisance that violates the city code.

“The city is asking that you arrange deliveries by the carriers to your dealership in a manner that does not impact Savannah Hwy. or surrounding neighborhood streets,” the letter states. “The safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance, and your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.”

