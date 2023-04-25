Colleton Co. man airlifted after propane tank explosion
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man suffered serious burns after a propane tank exploded.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a home in the 5400 block of Jefferies Highway around 5 p.m. Sunday.
The man had burns on several areas of his body including some third-degree burns, firefighters said.
Firefighters treated the man at the scene.
CARE flight airlifted the man from Colleton Medical Center to a Charleston-area burn center.
