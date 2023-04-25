SC Lottery
Colleton Co. man airlifted after propane tank explosion

A Colleton County man suffered serious burns after a propane tank exploded.
A Colleton County man suffered serious burns after a propane tank exploded.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man suffered serious burns after a propane tank exploded.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a home in the 5400 block of Jefferies Highway around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man had burns on several areas of his body including some third-degree burns, firefighters said.

Firefighters treated the man at the scene.

CARE flight airlifted the man from Colleton Medical Center to a Charleston-area burn center.

