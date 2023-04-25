SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

“Common ground already exists,” Nikki Haley outlines position on abortion

Former South Carolina Governor and election 2024 presidential candidate gives policy speech
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The only woman in the 2024 Republican field for president described herself as pro-life and unapologetic in a Tuesday speech at the Susan B Anthony pro-life America headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Nikki Haley said there is a need for a national consensus to make federal abortion laws, but advocated states take the lead on abortion if the country cannot reach a national compromise.

“People in different places are taking different paths,” Haley said. “That’s what the founders of our country envisioned.”

Potential Haley opponent Ron DeSantis has already signed a 6 week abortion ban in Florida, and North Dakota just passed their own 6 week ban.

George Washington University professor Danny Hayes says the issue may help Democrats in a general election.

“In state-wide races that has helped them,” Hayes said. “Their position on abortion which is making it available, with some restrictions, essentially, is more popular than the Republicans position.”

Haley said, if elected, she would try to find a national consensus between party extremes on the issue.

“I believe common ground already exists,” Haley said in the speech.

Haley said fears that either party can unilaterally enact their abortion agendas are overblown, given the polarization of debate on the issue.

“No Republican president will have the ability to ban abortion nation-wide, just as no Democrat president can override the laws of all 50 states,” Haley said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Following the abortion speech, the Haley campaign will spend three days in New Hampshire speaking at town halls.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

“Common ground already exists,” Nikki Haley outlines position on abortion
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at an April 11 news conference urging lawmakers to...
On Twitter, Gov. McMaster pushes General Assembly to act on illegal guns
The president is expected to ask voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when...
Biden expected to announce reelection bid 'real soon'
Now that Mayor Keith Summey is not seeking reelection, John Singletary is once again asking...
John Singletary runs for North Charleston mayor