SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner’s office identifies burned remains found in Williamsburg Co. woods

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains that were found last week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains that were found last week.

Investigators responded to the area of McAllister Road in the Kingstree area for a report of human remains being found on April 19, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified the victim as Daniel Altman, 25, of Georgetown County.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection with the death Altman whose burned remains were found.

Altman was last seen on April 11, according to authorities.

A report states Altman was headed to Kingstree when three of the four arrested ambushed the victim and lured them into an abandoned residence off McAllister Road, shot him and burned his body nearby.

Deputies say the suspects then stole Altman’s car and got into a chase the next day, exactly a week before the remains were found. Jayvon Chattine, Marquise Mitchum, and Jakiel Chattine are all facing murder charges as well as criminal conspiracy and destruction of human remains, among several other charges.

Deputies say Serenity Jackson was inside the Altman’s stolen car during the pursuit and is facing a possession or disposal of a stolen vehicle charge.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release
Some of the recommendations from Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett are adding a drone...
Isle of Palms city council decides future of beach safety
Lurenza Jones, 30, is charged with three counts of forgery and three counts of obtaining...
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for passing bad checks to buy cars
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms city council decides future of beach safety