SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

DD2 amends proposed expansion to library book review

Dorchester School District Two’s board has voted to put things back to the way they were when it comes to book reviews.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s board has voted to put things back to the way they were when it comes to book reviews.

A 5-2 vote Monday reversed a proposed policy change would have allowed any taxpayer living in the district to request a review of a book in school libraries. That’s off the table for now following an hourlong public comment period with people both for and against the change.

“While you can make choices for your own children, it can only be considered a disrespectful overreach to think that you are entitled to make those choices for children of others,” teacher Camille Crocker said.

“I don’t think that the review of books should be limited to parents of current students,” Amanda Cicarelli said. “I think the whole community is invested in what our children learn. We have future parents, grandparents, and we have parents who don’t feel happy with the current public system who’ve chosen elsewhere for their children.”

“Every single child deserves to see themselves reflected in the materials we have,” parent Rachel Infinger said. “They should serve as mirrors to show them themselves. People who look like them. People who think like them. People who feel like them, but book should also be windows into other people’s perspectives.”

“I think that contesting books is based on the district’s policy. Right? It’s not about my opinion versus your opinion,” parent Erica Miller said. “It’s about, ‘Does it follow the district’s policy?’ This is not a opportunity to open up book banning.”

“I am not interested in having other people take these opportunities from my family, especially people who do not have a child at my school or do not have a child in the school district,” parent Keith Johnson said. “Perhaps more parents can be shown where and how to exercise their concerns, as they should be able to do so. However, a wide, broad censorship as a rule hurts my family. It doesn’t help it.”

The board did, however, pass a policy change that solidifies timelines for a book review, however, only parents and legal guardians will be allowed to request a review.

The proposed policy still needs to go through at least one more reading before the board before it’s officially established.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Lucy Mariela Amaya-Romero, 11, and Luzcristal Romero, 14, were last seen near Falcon Road in...
Charleston Co. deputies searching for 2 missing girls
Deputy Chief Hagge said investigators have put thousands of hours into this investigation,...
Pepper Hill shooting investigation remains ongoing one year later
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. deputies searching for 2 missing girls
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pepper Hill shooting investigation remains ongoing one year later