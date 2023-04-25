Deputies: Guns, meth seized in Orangeburg Co. arrest

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man on multiple charges after they say they discovered dozens of firearms and drugs while serving a warrant.

Furman Prickett, 45, of Orangeburg is charged with 11 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, nine counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a stolen pistol/firearm, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

A portion of the rifles and shotguns seized during a warrant execution. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies attempted to serve a firearms warrant for Calhoun County at a residence on Old Elloree Road on April 21. Prickett fled from authorities, but the owner of the home told them there were multiple firearms inside, according to Walker.

“This is a convicted felon with 13 firearms in his possession, and at least one of these has come back as stolen,” Ravenell said. “And we were there to serve a warrant for another county on a felony firearms charge.”

The sheriff's office said more than 100 grams of methamphetamine was located during the warrant execution. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities obtained a search warrant, and they found 10 shotguns and rifles, three handguns, ammunition and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, Walker said.

Ravenell said more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.