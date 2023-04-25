Dorchester Dist. 2 plans to raise pay for all staff members next school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has unveiled a new pay plan for all of its staff members, including teachers, bus drivers and custodians, for the upcoming school year.

All staff members could be able to get raises and bonuses as part of the district’s new and upcoming budget.

District officials shared that all teachers in the district could get a $2,500 bump in pay for the next school year. Not only that, but they could also be eligible for retention bonuses, with new teachers potentially getting a signing bonus.

However, the raise does not only apply to teachers, as all staff, such as bus drivers and custodians, will be getting a 4% bump in pay next year.

Board Member Justin Farnsworth said the district will be spending over $15 million extra from its budget to cover the pay increase.

Retention and signing bonuses for current and new teachers will be set at $2,000 while signing bonuses for special education teachers will be set at $3,000.

District leaders said the raises are another effort to retain educators within the district and to remain competitive with neighboring districts.

“That’s real money. Someone coming on and signing on with DD2, that’s significant funding and money for their family,” Farnsworth said. “We hope that will help us, again, just as a tool in the toolbox, it’ll help us attract and retain the right folks.”

The pay raises are not official yet, but district officials said they are confident that what they have presented will be included in the final budget come July.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.