SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters respond to dryer fire at Beaufort Co. school

Firefighters responded to Whale Branch Early College High School Monday afternoon after callers...
Firefighters responded to Whale Branch Early College High School Monday afternoon after callers reported smoke coming from the back of the school.(Burton Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said the sprinkler system at a Beaufort Co. high school helped minimize damage to the school from an athletic dryer.

Burton Fire District responded to Whale Branch Early College High School just before 5 p.m. Monday after 911 callers saw smoke coming from the back of the school.

Arriving firefighters found an activated fire alarm and a fire inside one of the school’s athletic dryers. Firefighters said the school’s sprinkler system contained the fire and limited damage to the building.

Crews continued to remove smoke and water from the building after the fire was put out.

Investigators believe the fire was unintentional.

Officials said the school’s fire protection system was restored and operational as of 11 p.m. Monday.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

A Colleton County man suffered serious burns after a propane tank exploded.
Colleton Co. man airlifted after propane tank explosion
A project to uncover the lost, diverse stories of daily life from the Revolutionary War era has...
Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 amends proposed expansion to library book review