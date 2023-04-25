SC Lottery
Isle of Palms city council decides future of beach safety

By Anna Harris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms city council is considering recommendations from the public safety committee to enhance surveillance and safety on the beach.

This is their first official city council meeting since the beach shooting that happened on April 7, injuring at least five people who were mostly teenagers.

The public safety committee met just last week, and Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett presented some of these recommendations. Some of these include creating an ordinance that would require a permit for large group gatherings, adding a drone helipad, restarting the K9 tower, adding a surveillance tower and more.

Cornett also mentioned that his department only has 22 sworn officers and they are “severely outnumbered” when it comes to law enforcement.

The committee voted to bring those recommendations to the council Tuesday to see where they stand.

