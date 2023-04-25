Judge denies bond for 4 accused of murder, sets bond for 5th

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In a busy morning at Charleston County court, a judge presided over bond hearings for five different murder cases.

Prosecutors recapped each case before Judge Robin Stilwell made his decision on whether to set bond for the accused. Stilwell is a visiting judge, usually presiding in Greenville, but filling in across the state as needed for a variety of hearings.

Israel Malachi Robinson was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

In the first case, Israel Malachi Robinson was 19 years old at the time of a 2021 shooting in North Charleston where he is charged with the death of Jaquez Butler.

The victim’s mother provided a statement to the judge, asking that bond be denied.

“The journey has been a nightmare,” she said in the statement. “I hate the fact that I have to constantly suffer from severe, severe depression because my son was my life. I am afraid if I do attend, my mental health will only get worse.”

Stilwell noted that Robinson was out on bond for other crimes at the time of the murder and his bond has been denied twice before by Judges Bentley Price and Jennifer McCoy. Stilwell denied bond.

The president of the College of Charleston says the husband of the school's provost was killed in an early-morning robbery on July 17, 2020. (Live 5)

Travis Jermaine Wilson Jr., who was underage at the time of his arrest for the 2020 shooting that killed Tom DiLorenzo. DiLorenzo was the husband of College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Suzanne Austin.

Wilson was one of four teens arrested and prosecutors told the judge that Wilson was part of the group that is also accused of committing two armed robberies in the hours before the shooting on lower King Street.

Wilson’s defense brought up concerns that the Charleston County Jail has been the subject of recent reports about healthcare failures and deaths on site. They argued that Wilson suffers from diabetes and they think he needs to be on house arrest. Stilwell agreed and discussed across a few hearings Tuesday morning that he also has concerns about the care of individuals in the jail. The judge also noted that he believes waiting two to three years in jail before a trial is unfair, but the ramifications of COVID-19 are still being felt. Stilwell denied bond citing he could not excuse the risk to the community.

Oran Travon Middleton was charged with murder, according to jail records. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Oran Travon Middleton is accused of murder for his role as one of four people identified as in a car that participated in a 2021 shooting in West Ashley. Prosecutors allege the actions were gang-related and that Middleton was the driver of a stolen truck used in the crime.

He was denied bond at a prior hearing in September of 2022 with reasoning that he still posed a danger to the community.

Stilwell denied bond saying, “I am very reluctant to change it. It’s not appropriate to supersede another circuit judge.”

Keano Ante Simmons faced multiple charges, including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Keano Simmons appeared requesting his bond be reconsidered for his alleged role in a 2021 deadly shooting at the A1 Grocery store. The prosecution said Simmons was released from jail on bond for several other charges after an attempted murder charge was dropped against him. While out on bond at that time, the murder happened.

Simmons’ defense told the judge that Simmons had been assaulted in the jail as part of a coordinated attack between inmates and a correctional officer. While the officer has been reprimanded and charged, they still feel Simmons is in danger in the facility. Despite agreeing again that he shares concerns about some conditions in the jail, Stilwell denied bond. He again cited that Simmons’ bond had already been denied for this charge twice before.

Dylan Shawn Wayne Fulk, who faces one murder charge and three counts of attempted murder, was the only one of the five defendants for whom a judge set bond Tuesday. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Stilwell did set bond at $250,000 for 19-year-old Dylan Fulk, who is accused of murder for his role behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting in 2021. Despite being denied bond once before, Stilwell set bond with house arrest, monitoring and no contact with the victim.

He noted to Fulk’s family at the hearing, that their financial resources may be better used to prepare for the charges long-term.

“You probably need to have a talk with folks first and decide for him – what’s the long-term plan? Because paying a substantial amount of money for a very small period of time before coming to court, may not be the best use,” Stilwell said.

