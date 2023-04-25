LIVE: Victim’s family to demand action after convicted murderer’s secret release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Charleston man murdered in 2002 will speak at the State House in Columbia Tuesday morning to demand lawmakers take up a judicial reform package this year.

Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., will join Solicitor David Pascoe, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the State House lobby at 10:30 a.m.

DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch.

Smalls, a West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player, was gunned down in a nightclub shooting in Columbia.

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed documents related to Jeroid John Price’s release April 20. He had been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2002 murder of Carl "Dash" Smalls Jr. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

His killer, Jeroid Price, was convicted the following year and sentenced to 35 years in prison. But Price was suddenly released in March by a judge who ordered the order sealed.

READ MORE: Charleston family ‘devasted’ after son’s killer gets early release from prison

Pascoe said the attorney representing Price in the sentence reduction is a lawyer-legislator and a member of the Judicial Merit Selection Committee, which selects candidates to run for judicial office.

“Lillie and Carl Smalls trusted our judicial system when they were told their son’s killer would remain locked up until March 2038,” Pascoe said in a statement. “They were shocked to receive a call from the Department of Corrections in March warning this cold-blooded murderer would be released in the next two hours because of a secret, sealed court order obtained by a lawyer-legislator.”

Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player, was gunned down in a nightclub shooting in Columbia. (Live 5)

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed the release order on April 20. The order, along with additional supporting documents that were not made public state Price helped the Department of Corrections by putting them “on notice” about a dangerous inmate who had escaped. That inmate, Jimmy Lee Causey, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institute in July 2017 and was captured days later in Texas.

READ MORE: Docs: Convicted killer put correctional agency on ‘notice’ about escaped inmate

But Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysi Shain said Price did not notify the agency directly. Instead, he told someone outside of the prison about Causey’s escape and that person told the agency about 18 hours after the escape happened.

Documents also included two affidavits written by an employee and former inmate at Lieber vouching for Price’s good deeds in prison. Among the good deeds were a 2010 incident in which Price reportedly tackled a fellow inmate who was attempting to attack a detention officer and another incident in which Price and a second inmate broke up a fight in which several inmates were attacking another detention officer. The other inmate who helped, Larry Benjamin, said he was awarded parole after that incident but Price was not.

South Carolina Department of Corrections records stated that despite the good behavior, he also had several disciplinary sanctions issued against him. At the time he was released, Price was in a New Mexico prison, which Pascoe alleged was proof of his “horrendous record.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson is seeking a bench warrant to return Price to custody, claiming “propr procedure” did not happen in Price’s release.

“He absolutely should not have been released from prison, and we need to get him back behind bars as quickly as possible,” Wilson said.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson says Price provided “significant” help to law enforcement.

While state law does require convicted killers to serve 30 years in prison, there is also another law that allows for reduced sentencing for an inmate who assists authorities. The help led the solicitor’s office to choose to file a motion for a formal sentence reduction hearing for Price. Before that hearing could ever happen, Gipson claims an order was issued, which led to Price’s release.

Wilson says Gipson’s statement proved “proper procedure” was not followed.

The order to release Price was signed by Judge Casey Manning. Manning is no longer listed on the active South Carolina Supreme Court circuit court roster.

Pascoe raised several concerns about the order. He said the order states it was made “upon motion of the solicitor” but Gipson wrote in a statement that his office had not filed a motion before the order was signed.

Pascoe said he believes there was no justification for sealing the order, other than to keep it hidden from the world. He also called the justifications in Price’s release “junk” and was not corroborated by the corrections department.

“No family should have to endure the injustice and renewed pain this has caused the Smalls’ family,” Pascoe said. “Both the House and the Senate have legislation pending that could be passed immediately to improve transparency and remove the undue influence of a handful of lawmakers on the judge-selection process.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.