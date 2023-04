CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Lacrosse

5-A

Wando 12, Chapin 10 - The Warriors advance to the state championship match on Saturday at Irmo

4-A

Oceanside Collegiate 18, Christ Church 2

Beckham 19, Riverside 8 - Beckham and Oceanside will face off for the 4-A state title on Saturday at Irmo.

