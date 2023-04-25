SC Lottery
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for passing bad checks to buy cars

Lurenza Jones, 30, is charged with three counts of forgery and three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they have arrested a Richland County man accused of issuing fraudulent checks to make several car purchases.

Lurenza Jones, 30, is charged with three counts of forgery and three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies say Jones presented a fraudulent check at a car dealership on April 15. A second dealership also reported the same activity.

“Without going into too much detail, he issued a check that was accepted as valid,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These car companies later learned the checks were worthless.”

Deputies found Jones in Columbia on Saturday after investigators learned the checks were returned to the dealerships as fake.

“Since his arrest, a third dealership has filed a report saying they had a car stolen in the same manner as well,” Walker said.

