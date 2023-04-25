Man found 30 feet from motorcycle after Colleton Co. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in Colleton County Saturday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a passing driver found the man approximately 30 feet from the motorcycle. The man lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle on Mount Carmel Road at the intersection of Weans Road.

He was not wearing a helmet, firefighters said.

Fire officials arrived just before 10 p.m. Saturday and began to render aid. They said the man’s condition continued to decline and a medical helicopter transported the man to a Charleston-area trauma center.

