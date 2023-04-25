SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man found 30 feet from motorcycle after Colleton Co. crash

A man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in Colleton County...
A man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in Colleton County Saturday night.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in Colleton County Saturday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a passing driver found the man approximately 30 feet from the motorcycle. The man lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle on Mount Carmel Road at the intersection of Weans Road.

He was not wearing a helmet, firefighters said.

Fire officials arrived just before 10 p.m. Saturday and began to render aid. They said the man’s condition continued to decline and a medical helicopter transported the man to a Charleston-area trauma center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

A project to uncover the lost, diverse stories of daily life from the Revolutionary War era has...
Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 amends proposed expansion to library book review
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston charter school ordered to close after violations, noncompliance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring