Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to uncover the lost, diverse stories of daily life from the Revolutionary War era has additional funding thanks to a newly awarded grant.

The $20,000 grant to the Powder Magazine Museum allows the uncovering of two years of daily records lost.

Powder Magazine Museum Director Katherine Pemberton said the museum is the oldest public building still standing in the state. Built in 1713, the building stored gunpowder during the American Revolutionary War.

Pemberton said the grant will fund research by digging into archives helping us understand what daily life was like for people who lived in Charlestown during the American Revolution.

She said there are missing gaps in history while Charleston was occupied by the British between 1780 and 1782.

The museum is conducting research in American archives primarily in Charleston and Columbia, and abroad in British archives.

This research will then be accessible to the public for free through exhibits and lectures at the museum.

Pemberton said the last known American research on Revolutionary War era records was done in 1976 in England for the bicentennial. This time they are hoping to find records from underrepresented groups during this period and share their stories.

“Our focus was really on the underrepresented populations and underrepresented stories so women, African Americans, slaves,” Pemberton said. “We’re gonna really be digging into a lot of more of the daily life of what’s going on in Charlestown during that period than just the battles and sort of governmental actions.”

Pemberton said the museum’s goal is to wrap up its research by February of next year to have these archives available to the public.

