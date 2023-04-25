Pepper Hill shooting investigation remains ongoing one year later

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston authorities are still looking for answers after dozens of shots rang out during a youth baseball game last year.

On April 25, 2022, children and parents were running and ducking for cover as gunfire erupted at a youth baseball game in North Charleston.

Police say their investigation into the Pepper Hill Park shooting continues, almost one year later.

Deputy Chief Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said investigators have put thousands of hours into this investigation, keeping their eyes on multiple suspects since the shooting.

They’re just missing one piece.

“Right now, all we’re looking for is that one person, that one person in one of these groups who can tell us who was shooting, and who shot first,” Hagge said.

Hagge said the incident started when somebody posted on social media that there was going to be a fight at the park. As people showed up and the fight was getting ready to start, he said two groups saw each other, guns were pulled, and shots were fired.

He said they’ve recovered two guns that they believe were used in the shooting, and arrested people that were there that night but for crimes unrelated to the incident.

“We’re still investigating and would love to have tips. Somebody knows- somebody can tell us the information we’re looking for,” Hagge said.

He said the North Charleston Police Department learned a lot of lessons from the incident. Since last year, they have ramped up their social media monitoring, using AI technology to monitor certain hashtags and training their analysts in social media surveillance.

“Every technology is a tool that we have to leverage, we owe that to the citizens,” Hagge said.

He said they’ve also reached out to lawmakers at the capitol, advocating for legislation that would help the North Charleston Police Department charge more people involved.

“I think that there’s some really good reckless endangerment laws throughout the United States that not only set where a shooting happens, like in public like that, but it adds time onto their sentence,” Hagge said.

But he said it’s not about a harsher penalty or putting someone away for life- it’s about making sure that the victims on the field that night feel satisfied and have closure.

“To me what was the saddest thing about this was, we were just coming out of COVID lockdowns, these kids had not been at school with their friends, they had not led a normal life for a year,” Hagge said.

He said parents should be vigilant with their children, but kids can’t be sheltered forever.

“But I think if you stop doing normal activities, you’re just going to do more harm than good. And I’m a parent,” Hagge said.

