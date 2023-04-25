Person, 6 pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials confirmed a raccoon found in Orangeburg County tested positive for rabies over the weekend.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said one person and six dogs are under care for exposure.

Testing confirmed the raccoon, found near Deer Trail and Whisenhunt roads in Cope, South Carolina, tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The dogs are under quarantine as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The person was referred to their doctor.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

Health officials recommend contacting trained wildlife handlers if in contact with an animal in need.

Officials define rabies exposure as direct contact with saliva or brain and nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

DHEC officials said the raccoon is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Orangeburg County this year. The state has seen 20 rabies cases in 2023.

Orangeburg County had one confirmed rabies case in 2022.

Statewide, South Carolina had 83 cases in 2022.

