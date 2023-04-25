Police searching for missing North Charleston teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tyrone King was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, grey sweatpants and black Air Max with yellow and green stripes.

King is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

