SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police searching for missing North Charleston teenager

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tyrone King was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, grey sweatpants and black Air Max with yellow and green stripes.

King is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
LIVE: Victim’s family to demand action after convicted murderer’s secret release
Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berekeley...
Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods
A project to uncover the lost, diverse stories of daily life from the Revolutionary War era has...
Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Museum receives grant to uncover lost history of Revolutionary War era Charleston