Small rain chances over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A comfortable stretch of mid-spring weather continues across the Lowcountry today with low humidity, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with the chance of a few showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s today. A dry night is expected with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow and Thursday as a low chance of rain continues to be in the forecast each afternoon. A storm system will gather along the Gulf coast Thursday and begin to spread rain into our area Thursday night and Friday. Off and on rain is likely Friday with the chance of rain decreasing during the second half of the day. One to two inches of rain is possible. Drier weather will move in Friday night and sunshine will return on Saturday along with only a small chance of rain. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Another storm system will bring back the chance of rain on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 78.

