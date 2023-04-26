SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amazon axes Halo fitness devices in cost-cutting move

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers...
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that the company is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership. It's the latest cost-cutting move by the tech giant. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.

The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees.

Amazon introduced its Halo line in 2020 with the launch of a fitness-tracking wristband that worked alongside a subscription service and smartphone app. Since then, it has expanded the line to offer more wearables and a bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns.

“While we are proud of what we built, we recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023,” the company said in a blog post.

Halo is the latest unit to get axed by Amazon as it works to reduce costs amid worries about the wider economic environment and sluggish online sales. Among other cuts, the company has shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care, the video calling device Amazon Glow and scaled back its Scout delivery program in recent months.

Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1. Users can download or delete their Halo health data, it said.

The company declined to share how many employees would be impacted. On Wednesday, it said it notified those affected in the U.S. and Canada, and it’s working to notify employees in other regions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berekeley...
Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified the victim as Daniel Altman, 25, of...
Coroner’s office identifies burned remains found in Williamsburg Co. woods
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartments
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash
Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
Sherman Smith Jr. is charged with three counts of attempted murder, third-degree arson and...
Police: Man firebombed his homeless camp, threw Molotov Cocktail at police cars
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy