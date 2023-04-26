Charleston man accused of sex trafficking, assaulting teen he met on Snapchat

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old man accused of multiple sex crimes is in custody.

David William Hollars is facing several charges, including two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-offense trafficking persons or attempts and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-first degree.

A parent reported the alleged incident in later March.

The girl, who was 14 at the time, met Hollars through Snapchat, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives say the victim described multiple meetings involving sexual contact and instances of Hollars providing money or items in exchange for sexual contact.

The investigation expanded to other jurisdictions.

The Charleston Police Department and deputies, along with personnel from Homeland Security Investigations and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, searched Hollars’ home in Berkeley County on Monday.

Hollars was arrested by police on similar sex changes involving the same victim, a news release states.

“This is an incredibly disturbing case,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano says. “Our investigation is ongoing as we continue to follow leads and information in the case. Our hearts go out to the victim, and we have made ourselves available to her and her family as she begins her recovery from this trauma. No child should ever go through this.”

Hollars is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

To report human trafficking or to find resources for trafficking victims, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or click here.

For information on internet safety and the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, click here.

