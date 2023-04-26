The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 11-3

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored five runs in the top of the first inning and continued its offense the remainder of the game in an 11-3 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday evening at the CSU Ballpark.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Charleston Southern 3

Records: The Citadel (19-19), Charleston Southern (19-21)

Location: Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark (North Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as Sawyer Reeves hit the third pitch of the game over the fence in left field for his second home run of the season.

That was just the beginning of the offense in the first inning as Thomas Rollauer, Travis Lott and Noah Mitchell followed with base hits to load the bases.

Matthew Lively followed with a two-run double to left center, before Garrett Dill and Aryan Patel each drove in runs with groundouts.

The Citadel added to its lead in the second inning after Clay Wilson drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a double off the bat of Reeves. Rollauer singled to drive in Wilson before Lott delivered a sacrifice fly to score Reeves.

The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third inning a RBI double to right from Reeves, and a single up the middle from Rollauer.

CSU got on the board in the fourth on a solo homer from Chandler Tuupo.

The Bucs added two more runs in the sixth on a two-run homer from Kieran Davis.

The Bulldogs got the offense going again in the eighth as a throwing error and a single from Reeves put the first two on. After an error advanced both runners, Mitchell delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right field.