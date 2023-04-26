The Citadel beats Charleston Southern, 11-3
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored five runs in the top of the first inning and continued its offense the remainder of the game in an 11-3 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday evening at the CSU Ballpark.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 11, Charleston Southern 3
Records: The Citadel (19-19), Charleston Southern (19-21)
Location: Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark (North Charleston, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as Sawyer Reeves hit the third pitch of the game over the fence in left field for his second home run of the season.
- That was just the beginning of the offense in the first inning as Thomas Rollauer, Travis Lott and Noah Mitchell followed with base hits to load the bases.
- Matthew Lively followed with a two-run double to left center, before Garrett Dill and Aryan Patel each drove in runs with groundouts.
- The Citadel added to its lead in the second inning after Clay Wilson drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a double off the bat of Reeves. Rollauer singled to drive in Wilson before Lott delivered a sacrifice fly to score Reeves.
- The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third inning a RBI double to right from Reeves, and a single up the middle from Rollauer.
- CSU got on the board in the fourth on a solo homer from Chandler Tuupo.
- The Bucs added two more runs in the sixth on a two-run homer from Kieran Davis.
- The Bulldogs got the offense going again in the eighth as a throwing error and a single from Reeves put the first two on. After an error advanced both runners, Mitchell delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right field.
- The Citadel then stole a run as Lott got caught in a rundown off first, allowing Reeves to steal home.
Inside the Box Score
- Sawyer Reeves started the game with a solo home run to left. The long ball is the second of his career, and the second leadoff home run.
- Reeves finished the game 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored.
- Thomas Rollauer went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
- Noah Mitchell was the third Bulldog with at least three hits as he finished 3-for-4 with a RBI. The RBI was the 100th in his career.
- Matthew Lively drove in two runs with a double in his first at-bat. He also drew a walk and scored a run.
- Aryan Patel walked and scored, while also driving in a run with a fielder’s choice.
- The Bulldogs got RBIs from each of the first seven hitters in the lineup.
- Will Bastian got the start on the mound and held CSU to just two hits over 2.2 shutout innings.
- Gant Starling (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings.
- Yates Bland came in and retired two of the three hitters he faced, while Will Holmes followed with a scoreless frame.
- Chace Cooper closed out the game by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
- Devin MacWatters (0-1) suffered the loss after surrendering six runs on five hits in 1.0 innings of work.
On Deck
The Bulldogs play their final non-conference weekend of the season as they travel to face NC State on April 28-30.
