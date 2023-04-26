SC Lottery
Clemson Trounces Owls 15-5 In Seven Innings

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers scored the game’s final 13 runs in their 15-5 victory over Kennesaw State in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 26-16, while the Owls dropped to 19-20.

Every Tiger starter scored at least one run and had at least one hit, as Clemson totaled 17 hits in the game that came to an end due to the 10-run rule.

Cooper Ingle lined a single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, then the Owls scored the game’s first run on back-to-back doubles by Zac Corbin and Jackson Chirello in the top of the second inning. Two batters later, Wade Richardson belted a two-run homer, his first career long ball, to give the Owls a 3-0 lead. The Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by Blake Wright’s leadoff homer, his fourth of the year.

Spencer Hanson gave Kennesaw State a 5-2 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning, then Jacob Jarrell answered with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the third inning. In the fourth inning, Caden Grice ripped a run-scoring double to tie the score, then Benjamin Blackwell drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to give Clemson the lead. The Tigers added a run in the frame on a wild pitch.

Clemson scored five more runs in the fifth inning to take a 12-5 lead. Grice’s bases-loaded walk, Billy Amick’s sacrifice fly, Riley Bertram’s run-scoring single and Blackwell’s two-out, two-run single highlighted the uprising. Grice added a two-run homer, his 10th of the year, in the sixth inning. The game ended on Grice’s run-scoring single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Tigers scored at least one run in each of the game’s final six innings.

Reliever Ty Olenchuk (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Nolan Sliver (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five runs on four hits in 1.2 innings pitched in relief.

The Tigers travel north to take on No. 11 Boston College in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

