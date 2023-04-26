SC Lottery
Coroner confirms man found in Moncks Corner had been shot

A Moncks Corner man has been arrested after a body was found in the woods in Moncks Corner.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released new information in a death investigation in Moncks Corner.

Vondrico Miller, 29, whose body was discovered on Vantage Lane in Moncks Corner on Sunday afternoon, died from a shooting, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the Ladson man’s cause of death, Hartwell said.

Berkeley County deputies said on Tuesday a 22-year-old man, Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, has been charged with murder in connection with Miller’s death.

Deputy Carli Drayton said investigators conducted two search warrants, one in Foxbank Plantation and another on Black Tom Road, in relation to the discovery of Miller’s body.

“After the conclusion of the search warrants, detectives were able to locate and arrest Vasconcellos,” Drayton said. Deputies did not provide details on what they found during the search that led them to Vasconcellos.

He was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

