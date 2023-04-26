Coroner IDs 65-year-old bicyclist killed in crash

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the bicyclist killed in a crash in the Hollywood area.

Lawrence Sheppard, a 65-year-old from Hollywood, died at the hospital from injuries related to the crash, according to Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The Monday crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Highway 162 near Elliott Estates Road. It involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says the cyclist died at the hospital Tuesday.

The roadway was closed for almost three hours after the crash. Details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

