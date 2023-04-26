County wins grant money to help preserve McLeod Plantation

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department says historic McLeod Plantation is one of their most visited sites, full of stories to tell.

The team applied for and won a $200,000 grant from the Undiscovered South Carolina program. The program aims to enhance important properties.

Charleston County Parks Land Resource Planner Adam Ronan is leading the project to stabilize and preserve parts of McLeod Plantation.

“We really need to keep the preservation of the buildings foremost in our minds in terms of just keeping them maintained and preserved; over time these buildings start to degrade like any old structures do,” Ronan explains.

The money will help structurally stabilize three buildings on site: the main house attic, the dairy building and the praise house. The total project cost is estimated to be $400,000. The other half of the funding comes from budget reserves and investments.

Ronan says the attic, dairy house and praise house each have unique stories that can be told more publicly and hands-on once the buildings are safely established.

“We want to look at new interpretive opportunities so that the public can go into these structures and immerse themselves,” Ronan says.

People from across the Lowcountry and countries across the world visit the James Island plantation. Dan Greco, who lives in North Charleston, brought his family after coming himself.

“My brother and sister-in-law are visiting from Connecticut, so we figured we would come to see the sights,” Greco says. “We love the history. You need to remember the past so the future people have something to know what their past was like.”

Mathllde and her son Guels came to Charleston after visiting friends in Atlanta. She says the family decided to come to Charleston to experience some of the history and learn more in person.

“It’s incredible to see the past,” she says. “We got a map and we said it’s a great place to understand the story of South Carolina.”

While there’s no timeline for the stabilization or opening of the buildings yet, Ronan looks forward to sharing more pieces of history with people who come to visit the plantation in the future.

“There’s historic graffiti that’s in the attic chimneys from soldiers stationed at McLeod during the civil war,” Ronan says. “The Dairy building has Bermuda stone as a foundation, which is a really rare material. And then the praise house itself was used really up until the 70s and 80s as a church and community center, so there’s some stenciling in there that’s really interesting to view.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.