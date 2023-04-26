SC Lottery
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash

A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates Road after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle, deputies say.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in the Hollywood area Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Highway 162 near Elliott Estates Road, deputies say. It involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, deputies say. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says the cyclist died at the hospital Tuesday.

The roadway was closed for almost three hours after the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

