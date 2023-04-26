FIRST ALERT: Crash closes two lanes on I-26E near Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound has two lanes blocked early Wednesday morning.

Traffic cameras show the two right lanes are closed near exit 199 or the Highway 17A exit as of 6:50 a.m.

The lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash.

The crash was causing a backup in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

