Gov. Henry McMaster nominates next director of South Carolina Department of Insurance
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster nominated the next director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (SCDOI).

Michael Wise currently serves as the acting director after Ray Farmer retired in April 2022.

McMaster credited Wise’s leadership during his time as acting director and spearheading the department’s response to Hurricane Ian, insurance fraud and improving consumer outreach efforts.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the South Carolina Senate.

