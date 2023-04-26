Hanahan Police increases security at middle school after social media post

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says it will have two school resource officers on a middle school campus for the rest of the day.

The move comes after a post was made on social media concerning safety at Hanahan Middle School, police said in a Facebook post.

Multiple officers and staff from the Berkeley County School District responded and the school went on administrative lockdown while authorities investigated the message.

“Based on the information we have obtained, it was determined that there was no evidence of any type of credible threat towards the safety of Hanahan Middle School,” the post states.

The move to have two SROs at the school Wednesday is designed to “provide extra assurance to the students, staff and parents,” the post states.

