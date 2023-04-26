Hit or miss rain and storms possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will warm quickly today under plenty of morning sunshine. Isolated showers may develop by lunchtime with an increased chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening, especially inland. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s today. A drier day is expected on Thursday which will push temperatures to nearly 80 degrees by the afternoon. A storm system that develops along the Gulf coast will increase our rain chance Thursday night through early Friday morning. The rain will become hit or miss during the day on Friday with highs near 80 degrees. There should be plenty of dry time on Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible through Friday evening before dry weather takes over for the beginning of the weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s inland on Saturday with 70s at the beaches. The chance of rain will increase again Saturday night and Sunday with a wet end to the weekend possible. Highs will likely be cooler on Sunday in the 70s.

TODAY: Sun and Clouds. PM Storms Possible. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 75.

