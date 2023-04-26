Lowcountry activists on gun violence: ‘We don’t want to see any more deaths’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of Charleston County citizens is demanding action from lawmakers to reduce gun violence in South Carolina.

This extra push comes after House Rep. Wendell Gilliard for District 111 sent in a request to Gov. Henry McMaster asking for a “special session” to address this issue.

“If we can’t talk about gun violence, what are we supposed to be talking about? Sunning at the beach? No. It’s not safe at the beach anymore because they take guns there,” Merrill Chapman, a community activist, said.

The group gave a nod to the Isle of Palms shooting that happened at the beginning of the month.

“And a new thing with parties is gun violence,” Chapman said. “And so, we’re looking at a storm on the horizon that we need to nip in the bud because we don’t want to see any more deaths, especially on our watch.”

Kristen Moldenhauer, an activist with a grassroots group dedicated to ending gun violence, Moms Demand Action, says 964 people die every year in South Carolina from gun violence and nearly 10% of that are children. A little over 1,700 people are injured.

Financially, she said gun violence costs South Carolina $14 billion every year.

“South Carolina is already rated as having weak gun laws and has the fifth highest rate of gun homicides and gun assaults in the nation,” Moldenhauer said.

Gilliard was at the statehouse Wednesday submitting another request to meet with McMaster in person by the end of the week. He said he also met with members of the Democratic Party and Black Caucus who, according to Gilliard, support his motion.

As a representative for the city of North Charleston, he says this is an area that knows this violence all too well.

“North Charleston is in the top ten, it’s sad to say it when it comes to homicide and many other incidents pertaining to gun violence,” Gilliard said.

Gilliard also referenced the IOP beach shooting. Gilliard said he wants McMaster to know that shootings like that have been a problem in many cities for decades.

“The energy he showed with the IOP incident, he should put behind the state of South Carolina, in the city of Charleston and North Charleston,” Gilliard said.

McMaster’s office has confirmed they received Gilliard’s initial request for a special session.

The community activists said they are trying to schedule other events in the future to address this issue. The first one will be a community discussion at the Wells Fargo Auditorium in Charleston on May 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

