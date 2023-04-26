SC Lottery
Lowcountry men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man and a North Charleston man have been arrested on a total of 19 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Bobby L. Knight, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Zachary Addison Acard, 36, of North Charleston, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation, Kittle said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Goose Creek Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in these unrelated charges.

Investigators say CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to both Knight and Acard. They say both Knight and Acard distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Each count is a felony that carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of 10 years in prison.

In 2015, Acard was previously convicted in New York on related charges, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute both of these cases.

