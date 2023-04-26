Lowcountry organization holding driving safety event for elderly drivers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry organization wants to bring awareness about senior driving and how you can prevent your loved ones from getting hurt.

Senior Care Authority of the Lowcountry and Somberby of Mount Pleasant will host two events this week.

These two events will focus on how to address safety concerns with aging drivers and drivers with dementia.

Senior Care Authority of the Lowcountry Owner Renee Allison-Riley said this is the first year the organization is hosting the two events called “Adults with Aging Parent Drivers” and “Driving Under the Influence of Dementia”.

She said the purpose is to educate families, caregivers, healthcare providers, social workers and caseworkers on when a senior should no longer be behind the wheel and how to go about addressing it in a compassionate and empathetic way.

Allison-Riley said one sign a person may be developing dementia and should not be driving is if they frequently forget directions or how to get to a place they are familiar with.

She said age within itself is not a reason to stop driving and a senior’s cognitive abilities, eyesight, hearing and mobility determine that.

“Signs that a family could look for as it pertains to declining driving abilities oftentimes can be seen by looking at the state of the individual’s car,” Allison-Riley said. " If you’re noticing an increase in scratches or dings more and more each week that’s often times indicative of a problem.

Allison-Riley said she knows it can be difficult to address a loved one if you realize they no longer should be driving, and these seminars can help.

The two-part event starts Wednesday and continues through Thursday.

For more information on how you can attend click the link.

