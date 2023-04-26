SC Lottery
Man killed in West Ashley apartment shooting identified

Charleston Police responded to the 1000 West Apartments around 2:30 a.m. for reported gunshots.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the 36-year-old who was shot to death on Tuesday.

Brandon Johnson, from Ladson, died on the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers arrived to find a man with fatal gunshot wounds and a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolfsen said investigators believe the shooting is related to an earlier shooting at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

