N. Charleston Police respond to reported shooting

Police are responding to the Union Heights area after a reported shooting.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a possible Wednesday afternoon shooting.

“No further information is available at this time,” the department stated in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

