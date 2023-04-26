SC Lottery
Nikki Haley: Disney should move to SC since it’s ‘not woke’

Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.
Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amid a legal battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is weighing in.

In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, the former governor said South Carolina would “happily accept” Disney if they wanted to move operations. She said businesses were treated like “partners” under her leadership.

“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state. It still is,” Haley said. “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and legislature that would welcome it.”

Haley also posted the soundbite on Twitter, tagging Disney.

The company is suing DeSantis, claiming he violated their contract rights when he appointed a board to oversee control of their theme parks in Florida.

His office has accused Disney of trying to operate “outside the bounds of the law.” The media giant called the move “government retaliation” for expressing opposition to his legislation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

