North Charleston Police arrest underage robbery suspect after chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a suspect in a convenience store robbery minutes after it happened Tuesday night.

The suspect, a youth whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

An officer patrolling Spruill Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. saw someone running out of a Circle A store with two bags in his hands. The officer, believing the person may have just stolen items from the store, chased the suspect, police say.

The officer caught the person after a short chase and found a large amount of cash and eCigs in the bags, police say.

A second officer went to the store where a clerk said the business had just been robbed.

Police say an officer who followed the youth’s path found a gun in the grass behind the store and officers determined the gun had been stolen.

The youth was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

