Parents react to N. Charleston school closure: ‘we were completely blindsided’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A charter school in North Charleston is being shut down at the end of this school year that primarily serves students with dyslexia, leaving parents feeling lost and confused.

The Gates School opened its doors in 2021 and teaches children with dyslexia through Orton-Gillingham approach and a multi-sensory education model that parents say is unlike any other schools in the area.

“We’ve all just gotten our math testing scores back, and oh my god; the year over year different is huge,” Joseph Hochberg, Gates School parent, says. “It’s quantifiable and tremendous.”

Over 15 parents say their children have jumped multiple grade levels in reading and math testing scores.

“My daughter has only been there for one year and her reading is has just soared,” another parent, Heidi Sezginalp, says. “She’s so much more confident and willing to read in front of us. which she’s never done before.”

The Charter Institute at Erskine, tasked with authorizing charter schools in South Carolina, made the decision to close the school on Monday, citing systemic findings of noncompliance of state and federal special education law.

Some parents, including Roth Scott and Melissa Tranchida, think that Erskine is pulling data from 2021-2022 school year, saying that the charter is not taking everything into consideration.

“They did not take into account this year, where Gates is fully in compliance, has special education teachers, is meeting all the IEPs,” Scott says. “To do that is just robbing these kids of what they deserve.”

“The data speaks volumes. I mean, the growth is tremendous and yet the rug has been pulled out from underneath us, not taking into any consideration our students’ growth,” Tranchida says. “I feel like to make a decision without taking any student growth data into consideration is just deplorable.”

Members of the Institute met last spring to revoke Gate’s School charter for the same reason, but an appeal hearing gave the school a second chance.

“I was shocked that they had violations because from what I saw, everyone was certified in multiple ways in that school,” Gates School parent, Lea Carter, says.

Despite the history of violations and noncompliance at the school, many of the parents, including Ashley Governman, are mostly concerned about bringing their children back into traditional public schools.

“Lots and lots of tears, lots of tears,” Governman says. “We fear the thought of going back to the traditional school setting which failed them before. It was really hard to do.”

As of Monday, about 95 students were enrolled at Gates School, according to the Charter Institute at Erskine.

The Institute says it will notify parents of the closure and work with families to “provide a smooth transition for their students.”

“None of us want it to close. We want it to be properly funded, so that our kids can be properly supported and so that the teachers and staff can be properly supported,” Gates School parent, Julie Stowers, says. “That’s it that is all we want.”

The full list of violations and instances of noncompliance from the Charter Institute at Erskine has not been released.

“The kids are the collateral damage of all of this foolishness and is so not acceptable; it’s time for the parents to stand up.” Robin Moses, Gates School grandparent, says. “It’s time that they [the parents] have a voice; they use that voice and be loud.”

Ashley Epperson, director of communications for the Charter Institute at Erskine, provided this statement regarding the school’s violations:

The Gates School’s history of noncompliance has been extensive. As a result of Gates School’s systemic noncompliance, their students with disabilities are owed more than 220,000 minutes of special education services that the school was required by law to provide. The Charter Institute, in an attempt to remedy this systemic special education noncompliance, provided ongoing support, trainings, and site visits to the school. In an effort to impress upon the administration of Gates School the seriousness of these matters, the Institute placed multiple sanctions on the school from 2021-2023, including the issuance of multiple notices of noncompliance, multiple corrective action plans, and multiple enrollment freezes.

Stephanie Sams, founding board chair for Gates School issued the following statement after Monday’s announcement:

Gates School community is heartbroken and disappointed that the Charter Institute at Erskine Board disregarded the information from special education compliance experts that no statutory grounds for revocation exist. Gates School has always been dedicated to appropriate service and exceptional instruction and experiences for our dyslexic learners. Our focus will always remain on them and their best next steps. The Gates School Board and community will be taking under consideration those best next steps although I have been told that parents have already filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.