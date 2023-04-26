Parents react to Pepperhill Park shooting one year later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pepperhill Park shooting happened exactly one year ago, and parents who were at the park that night say the trauma of the shooting remains.

Blake Ferguson said as gunfire rang out that night, his son was at the pitcher’s mound.

He said his wife was holding their three-month-old child, and their two young girls had just come back from the playground- adjacent to where the majority of the shots were fired.

“I mean if I sit in a restaurant now, I want to sit in the place where I’m facing the door so if something happens, I can react. If I’m in a movie theater, no matter where we’re at now, it definitely has affected me because you don’t know when this is going to happen, you don’t know who this is going to happen to,” Ferguson said.

He said for the first few weeks after the shooting, their kids slept on their bedroom floor, scared to even go to the bathroom by themselves, and that his wife still jumps at the sound of a balloon popping to this day.

Ferguson said he’s proud of the way the players and the coaches handled the shooting, army crawling to the dugout and waiting until officers arrived.

But despite how much the family enjoyed the team, it wasn’t enough to make them stay.

“It’s just a rough place, we don’t play North Charleston Rec anymore because you have to play at Pepperhill still,” Ferguson said.

But, he said his son’s love for the game remains.

“He’s a great player. He loves it more than anything,” Ferguson said “Every weekend we are out on the field. So, I’m glad that that event didn’t scare him from playing the game that he loves.”

The investigation into Pepperhill remains ongoing, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

