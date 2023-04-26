SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Parents react to Pepperhill Park shooting one year later

Blake Ferguson’s son was at the pitcher’s mound when gunfire rang out during a youth baseball...
Blake Ferguson’s son was at the pitcher’s mound when gunfire rang out during a youth baseball game exactly one year ago.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pepperhill Park shooting happened exactly one year ago, and parents who were at the park that night say the trauma of the shooting remains.

Blake Ferguson said as gunfire rang out that night, his son was at the pitcher’s mound.

He said his wife was holding their three-month-old child, and their two young girls had just come back from the playground- adjacent to where the majority of the shots were fired.

RELATED: Pepperhill shooting investigation remains ongoing one year later

“I mean if I sit in a restaurant now, I want to sit in the place where I’m facing the door so if something happens, I can react. If I’m in a movie theater, no matter where we’re at now, it definitely has affected me because you don’t know when this is going to happen, you don’t know who this is going to happen to,” Ferguson said.

He said for the first few weeks after the shooting, their kids slept on their bedroom floor, scared to even go to the bathroom by themselves, and that his wife still jumps at the sound of a balloon popping to this day.

Ferguson said he’s proud of the way the players and the coaches handled the shooting, army crawling to the dugout and waiting until officers arrived.

But despite how much the family enjoyed the team, it wasn’t enough to make them stay.

“It’s just a rough place, we don’t play North Charleston Rec anymore because you have to play at Pepperhill still,” Ferguson said.

But, he said his son’s love for the game remains.

“He’s a great player. He loves it more than anything,” Ferguson said “Every weekend we are out on the field. So, I’m glad that that event didn’t scare him from playing the game that he loves.”

The investigation into Pepperhill remains ongoing, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit
Some of the recommendations from Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett are adding a drone...
Isle of Palms city council decides future of beach safety
In a busy morning at Charleston County Court, Judge Robin Stilwell denied bond for four accused...
Judge denies bond for 4 accused of murder, sets bond for 5th
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash