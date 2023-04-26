SC Lottery
Police: Man firebombed his homeless camp, threw Molotov Cocktail at police cars

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 28-year-old man is facing charges after Summerville Police say he used a firebomb to burn his homeless camp in the woods, destroying multiple others’ property.

Sherman Smith Jr. is charged with three counts of attempted murder, third-degree arson and possession of an article designed to cause fire, according to police.

Officers were checking a property at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at 805 Bacons Bridge Rd. Then, police say a man threw Molotov Cocktail at their police cars and fled.

The Molotov Cocktail missed the cars but did start a fire. The fire department put out the blaze, and no one was hurt.

About an hour later, investigators found a fire at 320 Trolley Rd. in a wooded area. Capt. Chris Hirsch says the fire destroyed “all of the victims’ property.”

A witness told cops that the same man who threw the Molotov Cocktail at them also firebombed the homeless camp. Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office met with Smith Jr., and after a “brief struggle,” he was taken into custody, Hirsch says.

A booking photo for Smith Jr. has not been made available yet.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

