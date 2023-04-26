Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who has not been seen since April 7.

Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Isris Street, police say.

Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her Iris Street home on April 7, North Charleston Police say. (North Charleston Police)

She was wearing a maroon Nickelodeon shirt, blue pants, white socks, and pink and black flip-flops.

She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. Police say she has a scar on the left side of her face.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

