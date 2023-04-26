Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who has not been seen since April 7.
Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Isris Street, police say.
She was wearing a maroon Nickelodeon shirt, blue pants, white socks, and pink and black flip-flops.
She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. Police say she has a scar on the left side of her face.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.