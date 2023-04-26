SC Lottery
Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl

Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her Iris Street home on April 7, North Charleston...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who has not been seen since April 7.

Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Isris Street, police say.

She was wearing a maroon Nickelodeon shirt, blue pants, white socks, and pink and black flip-flops.

She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. Police say she has a scar on the left side of her face.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

