Police seek help identifying vehicle in N. Charleston hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Remount Road at Craig Street.

Officers say a vehicle was traveling on Remount Road near Craig Street when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a 2000-2006 Toyota Celica, possibly silver in color with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.