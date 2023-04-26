SC Lottery
Police seek help identifying vehicle in N. Charleston hit and run

North Charleston police believe a vehicle similar to this, a Toyota Celica between the model...
North Charleston police believe a vehicle similar to this, a Toyota Celica between the model years of 2000 and 2006, was involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Remount Road at Craig Street.

Officers say a vehicle was traveling on Remount Road near Craig Street when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a 2000-2006 Toyota Celica, possibly silver in color with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

